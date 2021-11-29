California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Transcat were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the first quarter worth $280,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 2.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 60.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 88,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the first quarter worth $221,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRNS stock opened at $88.50 on Monday. Transcat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $665.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $50.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transcat news, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $47,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $135,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,323,420. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.21.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

