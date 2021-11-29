California State Teachers Retirement System Has $541,000 Stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 34.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 178.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 30,402 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 23.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 101,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 18,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 372.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 203,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

BLBD opened at $22.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $602.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07. Blue Bird Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLBD. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

