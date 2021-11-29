California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,582 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 89,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 1,807 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $56,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $110,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,989. 6.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HTBI opened at $30.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.44.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

