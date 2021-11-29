California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,384 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,384 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYAM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 516,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 501,858 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 705,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 419,306 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 508,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 241,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 234,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,461,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,158,000 after buying an additional 170,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RYAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of RYAM opened at $5.71 on Monday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $363.94 million, a PE ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 3.50.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.