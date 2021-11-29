Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Senior Officer John Moran Sells 5,815 Shares

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Senior Officer John Moran sold 5,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.26, for a total transaction of C$362,041.90.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at C$58.56 on Monday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of C$35.80 and a 52-week high of C$67.33. The stock has a market cap of C$6.26 billion and a PE ratio of 104.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.82.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC cut shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.33.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

