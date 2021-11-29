Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$1,494,768.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.45, for a total value of C$1,494,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,647,757.98.

William Robert Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

On Thursday, November 18th, William Robert Peterson sold 18,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total value of C$953,911.80.

On Friday, October 8th, William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.64, for a total value of C$992,798.00.

On Friday, October 8th, William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.64, for a total value of C$992,798.00.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$52.46 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$28.67 and a one year high of C$55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.74 billion and a PE ratio of 10.59.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.6599994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNQ. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$63.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.90.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.