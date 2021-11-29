Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 16,397 Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 114.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 37.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 206,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 56,051 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 371.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 81,960 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 71.5% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 19.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,692,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,345,000 after purchasing an additional 600,214 shares in the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.42.

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $78,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AM opened at $10.25 on Monday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 3.07.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.