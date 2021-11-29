Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $227,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,883,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY opened at $506.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $507.06 and its 200-day moving average is $497.68. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $395.14 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.