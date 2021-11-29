Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Danaos in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaos in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the first quarter worth about $295,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAC stock opened at $71.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.58 and a 200 day moving average of $72.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.56. Danaos Co. has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $89.41.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $195.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.88 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 156.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAC. TheStreet upgraded Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

