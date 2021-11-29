Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Applied Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 37.9% in the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 385,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. 48.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NRZ stock opened at $11.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.86. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.11.
New Residential Investment Company Profile
New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.
