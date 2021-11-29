Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Applied Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 37.9% in the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 385,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. 48.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $11.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.86. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.11.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

