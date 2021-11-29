Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 209.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,769 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSII. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $23.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.22 million, a P/E ratio of -45.61 and a beta of 0.88. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

