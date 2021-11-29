Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Down 5.2%

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) shares were down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.91 and last traded at $22.04. Approximately 3,588 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 224,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSII shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Guggenheim downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $885.63 million, a P/E ratio of -45.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

