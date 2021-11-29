Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 75.2% from the October 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of BCBHF opened at $0.37 on Monday. Caribbean Investment has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46.

Get Caribbean Investment alerts:

About Caribbean Investment

Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services and Corporate. The Financial Services segment comprises of banking activities and corporate services. The Corporate segment includes executive management, administrative and general corporate costs.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.