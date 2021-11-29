Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Stake Lowered by Coastal Investment Management L.P.

Coastal Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,641 shares during the period. Cars.com makes up 6.2% of Coastal Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Coastal Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities began coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NYSE:CARS opened at $16.16 on Monday. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.84.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $156.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

