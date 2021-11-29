Castle One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last week, Castle has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. Castle has a total market capitalization of $16,905.48 and approximately $6.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.40 or 0.00313904 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010523 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005426 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012247 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

