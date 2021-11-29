Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPAR opened at $9.80 on Monday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $462,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

