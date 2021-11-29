Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA) Short Interest Down 57.1% in November

Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the October 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHAA. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Catcha Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $933,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Catcha Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Catcha Investment by 98.9% in the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,712,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after buying an additional 851,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catcha Investment by 1,512.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 196,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Catcha Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Catcha Investment alerts:

CHAA stock remained flat at $$9.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,922. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71. Catcha Investment has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

Catcha Investment Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Catcha Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catcha Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.