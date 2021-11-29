Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Short Interest Up 800.0% in November

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTMF opened at $6.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86. Catena Media has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Catena Media Company Profile

Catena Media plc provides marketing services for online gaming industry. It business concept is based on generating potential paying players to its business partners, primarily online gaming operators through a comprehensive product offering with a focus on high-quality content to attract potential players.

