Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Short Interest Up 800.0% in November

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTMF opened at $6.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86. Catena Media has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $8.40.
Catena Media Company Profile
