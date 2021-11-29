Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Position Increased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 60,027 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $128,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $43.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.74. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $46.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

