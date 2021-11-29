CBDAO (BREE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $89,891.00

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. CBDAO has a market capitalization of $46,959.16 and approximately $89,891.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CBDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0440 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CBDAO has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CBDAO Profile

CBDAO (BREE) is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. The official website for CBDAO is coinbreeder.com . CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

CBDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CBDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

