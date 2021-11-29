Celo Price Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last week, Celo has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Celo coin can now be bought for $5.05 or 0.00008656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a total market capitalization of $1.75 billion and approximately $47.76 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00063163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00072730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00095359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,406.21 or 0.07553782 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,225.80 or 0.99819337 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,297,758 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

