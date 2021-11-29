Centaur (CNTR) Price Down 2.5% This Week

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $836,351.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Centaur has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00043576 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.59 or 0.00235302 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00088490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,371,875,000 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

