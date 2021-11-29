CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 33.9% during the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 467,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the second quarter worth approximately $4,904,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.