CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 47.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,314,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,609,000 after buying an additional 422,514 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 6.3% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 16.5% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 392,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,171,000 after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $3,247,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 65,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

CF stock opened at $62.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $68.09.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,650,950 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

