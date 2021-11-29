Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Ollin B. Sykes Purchases 18,747 Shares of Stock

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 18,747 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $56,803.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CTHR traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $3.06. 115,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,850. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.15. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $668,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 7,073.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

