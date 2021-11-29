Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 36,434 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,434 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quantum were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QMCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 68.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 162,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 66,060 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Quantum in the first quarter worth about $336,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 34.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 42.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 40.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Quantum news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $45,025.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 39,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $215,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,469 shares of company stock valued at $536,926. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $5.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $342.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.22. Quantum Co. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

