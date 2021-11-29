Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 53,897 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,794,000 after buying an additional 30,034 shares during the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $922,146.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 600 shares of company stock worth $15,656 in the last 90 days. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $29.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.05. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $32.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.42 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMTB. TheStreet raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amerant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

Amerant Bancorp Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

