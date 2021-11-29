Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 14,566 Shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,566 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kaleido Biosciences were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kaleido Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kaleido Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

KLDO stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $170.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of -0.33. Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

