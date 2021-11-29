Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 43,271 Shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gemini Therapeutics were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

GMTX stock opened at $2.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GMTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

