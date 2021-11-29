Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 69,296 Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 124.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,296 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Harrow Health were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Harrow Health by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,670,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after buying an additional 385,498 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Harrow Health by 339.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 239,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 184,971 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Harrow Health by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 163,916 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,322,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $10.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.32. Harrow Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.34). Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

HROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

In other Harrow Health news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $39,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 14,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $128,714.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

