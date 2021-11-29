Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 111,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,360,114 shares.The stock last traded at $26.14 and had previously closed at $24.99.

CHGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Chegg from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.06.

Get Chegg alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -435.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.59.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Chegg by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at $449,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Chegg by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,144,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,841,000 after purchasing an additional 123,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Chegg by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg Company Profile (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.