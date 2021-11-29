ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). ChemoCentryx reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.64). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 353.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. The business had revenue of $17.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

NASDAQ:CCXI traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $36.45. 15,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,684. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $157,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 161.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,258 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth $44,033,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,053,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,012,000 after buying an additional 387,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,995,000 after acquiring an additional 36,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

