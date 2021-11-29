Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.95 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to announce $43.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.53 billion. Chevron reported sales of $25.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year sales of $155.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.48 billion to $159.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $167.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $156.32 billion to $189.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chevron.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.23.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,411,015. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.00. Chevron has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $118.08. The stock has a market cap of $223.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 103.47%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chevron (CVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.