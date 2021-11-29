Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Chubb by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at $14,387,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,587 shares of company stock worth $10,051,518. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.44.

NYSE:CB opened at $184.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.39. The stock has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

