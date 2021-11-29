Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.960-$2.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE CHD traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $93.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,199. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.66.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.25.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

