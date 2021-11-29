CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIX. TD Securities lowered shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

TSE:CIX opened at C$29.39 on Monday. CI Financial has a 12 month low of C$14.91 and a 12 month high of C$30.88. The stock has a market cap of C$5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$661.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 3.5900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.12%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

