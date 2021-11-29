Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO Sells $120,700.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $120,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $113,460.00.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $61.89. The company had a trading volume of 37,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,981. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $62.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.18.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

