Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,141,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,645 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.38% of Ciena worth $121,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ciena by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,915,000 after buying an additional 267,539 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,342,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,891,000. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 5.9% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 63,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 10.2% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,599 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CIEN opened at $60.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $62.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.92. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

