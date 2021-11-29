Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.62 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will announce earnings per share of $2.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.52. Cintas also reported earnings per share of $2.62 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year earnings of $10.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $10.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.66 to $12.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.20.

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $3.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $431.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,949. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $419.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.95. Cintas has a 52-week low of $314.62 and a 52-week high of $452.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 35.95%.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,024,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,537,415,000 after acquiring an additional 53,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,509,000 after buying an additional 26,737 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 22.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,176,000 after buying an additional 237,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,476,000 after buying an additional 129,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,093,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,424,000 after buying an additional 121,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

