Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN) by 322.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,329 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.32% of IQ 500 International ETF worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQIN opened at $31.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.17. IQ 500 International ETF has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $34.56.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for IQ 500 International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ 500 International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.