Citadel Advisors LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 305,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496,953 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners Y were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTPYU. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners Y by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners Y by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,028,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,467,000 after buying an additional 15,310 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter worth $357,000.

Shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

