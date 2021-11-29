Citi Trends (CTRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th. Analysts expect Citi Trends to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $78.14 on Monday. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $283,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total value of $1,754,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,224.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Citi Trends by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Citi Trends by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Citi Trends by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Citi Trends by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

