CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CITIC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.30 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of CITIC stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,145. CITIC has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $6.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

