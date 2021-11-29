City Holding Co. Boosts Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,133,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,868,458,000 after purchasing an additional 356,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,119,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,959,465,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,555,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,248,454,000 after acquiring an additional 164,760 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,050,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,375,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,179,000 after acquiring an additional 76,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.70.

NYSE DTE opened at $110.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.91. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $122.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.01%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

