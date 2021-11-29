City Holding Co. Sells 2,480 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

City Holding Co. cut its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 17.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $64.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.63. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.73.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

