City Holding Co. Sells 794 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

City Holding Co. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $787,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156,521 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 318.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

PFE opened at $54.00 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $54.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.48. The company has a market capitalization of $303.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

