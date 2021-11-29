City Holding Co. Trims Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

City Holding Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,657 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 29,782 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $2,692,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $79.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.73.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

