Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.06. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.89 million.

CWAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 130,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,923,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 639,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,306,970 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $79,859,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,830,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,483,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,732,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWAN opened at $22.41 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

