Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN.A opened at $35.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

