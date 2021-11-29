Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 272.7% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.48 on Monday. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26.

Get Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of SCENESSE, its proprietary photoprotective drug. It also offers drugs for the treatment of various skin disorders. The company was founded by Robert Thomas Dorr on December 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.